Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.24

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.30. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 12,230 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

