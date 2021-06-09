Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.01. Grow Capital shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 3,934 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08.

Grow Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.