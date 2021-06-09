GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.57 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 175.32 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,202 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

