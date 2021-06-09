Grumpy Finance Trading Up 8.6% This Week (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.84 or 0.00907616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.15 or 0.08943349 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.