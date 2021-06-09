GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.19% of GTT Communications worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GTT Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GTT Communications by 654.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102,144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in GTT Communications by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GTT Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Shares of GTT stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76. GTT Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $167.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT).

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.