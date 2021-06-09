Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GKP opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.34) on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.40 ($2.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £380.61 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, insider Jon Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

