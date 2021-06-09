H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for H.I.S. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HISJF opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14. H.I.S. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

