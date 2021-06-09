Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $24,349.78 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $24,349.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle L. Basil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Michelle L. Basil sold 204 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $11,417.88.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 659,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,798. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 227,285 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

