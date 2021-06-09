Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898,249 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Hamilton Lane worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLNE. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $48,618,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $24,243,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,609,000 after buying an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $12,495,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 66,904 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.73.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

