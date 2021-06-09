Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.37. 45,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 429,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.
About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.
