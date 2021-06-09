HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $41.28 million and $7.65 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00061578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00225273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00209885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.79 or 0.01281142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,226.27 or 0.99853380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars.

