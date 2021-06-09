Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,682 ($21.98). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68), with a volume of 471,448 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,774.88 ($23.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,670.77.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

