Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.65. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 67,568 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
