Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.65. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 67,568 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.