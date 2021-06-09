Harvest Finance Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $36.33 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $63.41 or 0.00174787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001252 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000777 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 606,843 coins and its circulating supply is 572,890 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

