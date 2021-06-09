Haven Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $925,605.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.46 or 0.00031410 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $160.47 million and approximately $925,605.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,472.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.48 or 0.07047763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.98 or 0.01702605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00466201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00166217 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.97 or 0.00731971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00466246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00388567 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,007,420 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.