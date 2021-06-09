Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.29

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.29 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,081,456 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The company has a market cap of £32.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.29.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

