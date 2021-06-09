Head to Head Analysis: ProPhase Labs (PRPH) and Its Peers

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) is one of 836 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ProPhase Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ProPhase Labs and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProPhase Labs Competitors 4613 17604 38766 766 2.58

ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 373.48%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.32%. Given ProPhase Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -0.93% 12.01% 6.70% ProPhase Labs Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

Volatility and Risk

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs’ rivals have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProPhase Labs and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $14.51 million -$2.13 million -26.40 ProPhase Labs Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.88

ProPhase Labs’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProPhase Labs. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; and offers SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and COVID-19 viral mutation PCR tests through saliva and nasal swab methods, as well as other respiratory pathogen panel testing services, including Influenza A and B, and others. It serves consumer products companies, as well as large national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

