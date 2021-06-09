Head-To-Head Review: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) versus BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75%

63.0% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BHP Group and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 1 9 7 0 2.35 MP Materials 0 2 3 0 2.60

MP Materials has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than BHP Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BHP Group and MP Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $42.93 billion 2.78 $7.96 billion $3.58 20.79 MP Materials $134.31 million 42.82 -$21.83 million $0.22 153.09

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials. BHP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MP Materials beats BHP Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services; and potash development activities. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

