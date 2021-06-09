Head-To-Head Survey: Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and Plus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.35%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.90%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Plus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 5.01 -$23.98 million $0.71 63.99 Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 196.29 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.50

Plus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Plus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -20.83% -0.98% -0.69% Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Anika Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. It also offers joint preservation and restoration products comprising preserving joint technologies, such as partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and minimally invasive and bone sparing implants to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury, and arthritic disease; soft tissue repair solutions used by surgeons to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons resulting from sports injuries, trauma, and disease; Tactoset, an HA-enhanced injectable bone repair therapy to treat insufficiency fractures; and Hyalofast, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery. In addition, the company provides Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier for use after abdomino-pelvic surgeries; Hyalomatrix for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers; products for the treatment of ears, nose, and throat disorder; and ophthalmic products, including injectables, high molecular weight HA products used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, consisting of cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.