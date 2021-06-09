HeartBout (HB) Price Down 25.2% This Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $149,146.67 and approximately $511.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00068682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00027347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.56 or 0.00945152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.17 or 0.09266632 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00050243 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.