Hedera Hashgraph Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $210.93 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040845 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.00250573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00028128 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,696,232 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

