Hegic Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $63.77 million and $1.28 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00897982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.03 or 0.08826224 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

