HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

HEICO has raised its dividend by 212.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HEI opened at $148.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30. HEICO has a one year low of $92.45 and a one year high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

