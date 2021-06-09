Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Helen of Troy comprises about 4.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.32% of Helen of Troy worth $67,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of HELE traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.75. 1,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.40. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

