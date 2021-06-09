Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $220.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

