Helium Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. Helium has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $28.19 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $13.90 or 0.00038020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042176 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00256355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,788,456 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

