Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $6.30

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.14. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 4,944 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 438,548 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 523,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.