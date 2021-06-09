HelloGold (HGT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $221.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. HelloGold has a total market cap of $222,986.14 and approximately $221.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HelloGold

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

