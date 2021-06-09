Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.00

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 14019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3996 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.