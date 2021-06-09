Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post sales of $56.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.70 million and the highest is $57.10 million. Heska posted sales of $45.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $238.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $241.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $264.83 million, with estimates ranging from $257.87 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Shares of HSKA opened at $198.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.14. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $81.61 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after buying an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heska by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Heska by 144.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

