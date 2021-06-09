HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -354.64. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $624,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 261,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,943,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,765 shares of company stock worth $7,953,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

