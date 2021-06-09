HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

