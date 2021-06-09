HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.52 Million in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of BrightView at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BrightView by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

Shares of BV opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.