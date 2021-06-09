HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,725,000 after acquiring an additional 81,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,962,000 after acquiring an additional 996,426 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,993,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

