HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,005 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

