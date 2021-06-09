HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 11,988 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 391,062 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 92,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 44.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.