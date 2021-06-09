Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,194 ($15.60). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($15.16), with a volume of 66,418 shares trading hands.

HFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £950.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,196.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

