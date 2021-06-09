Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Lowered to GBX 898 at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 949.56 ($12.41).

LON HSX traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 796 ($10.40). 615,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,671. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 823.66. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total transaction of £7,542.90 ($9,854.85). Also, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total transaction of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

