Hoge Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $87.15 million and $1.11 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00067208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.86 or 0.00891609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.88 or 0.08794841 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 408,458,308,726 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

