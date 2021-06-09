Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.52. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 450 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

