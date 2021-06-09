Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4,307.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,732 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.73.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

