Horizon Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $134,905.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $10.11 million and $134,905.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00222666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00208959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.16 or 0.01366631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.26 or 1.00186453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

