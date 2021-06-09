Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.62 million.

Shares of HEX stock opened at C$6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.45. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$6.90.

