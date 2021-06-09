Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Trading Up 1%

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.20 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27). Approximately 68,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 347,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.25).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.42.

About Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.