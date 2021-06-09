Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey accounts for 1.7% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.26% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,175. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

