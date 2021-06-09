Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWDJF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 30th.

HWDJF remained flat at $$11.45 during trading on Wednesday. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

