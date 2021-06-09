Howdoo (UDOO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $623,236.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $10.84 million and $623,236.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Howdoo has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00068353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.67 or 0.00903836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.74 or 0.08904249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,542,819 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

