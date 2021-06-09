H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,563,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265,855 shares during the quarter. H&R Block accounts for 2.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 6.92% of H&R Block worth $274,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in H&R Block by 122.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 25,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,595. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.