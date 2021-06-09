HTMLCOIN 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,310.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $9.15 million and $16,310.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

