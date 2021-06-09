Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

HPP stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

